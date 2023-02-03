Three Romanian citizens dead, four injured after bus overturns in Slovenia

Three Romanian citizens dead, four injured after bus overturns in Slovenia. Three Romanians died and four others were injured after their bus overturned on a motorway near the town of Murska Sobota in Slovenia on Friday, February 3. The bus was transporting 32 Romanian citizens to Italy, according to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). The ministry said (...)