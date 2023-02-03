 
Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal Obtained Landmark Solution At Romania's Supreme Court
Feb 3, 2023

Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal Obtained Landmark Solution At Romania's Supreme Court.

Law firm Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal has obtained from Romania's High Court of Cassation and Justice (HCCJ) the annulment of almost RON10 million interest rates imposed by Romanian authorities on a multinational company operating in the field of building products, which was forced to (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ONV LAW: Foreign Investments In Romanian Companies Exceeded EUR50B In 2022 The total amount of foreign investments in Romanian companies exceeded EUR50 billion in 2022 and the top three sources of foreign investments were the Netherlands (EUR9.3 billion), Germany (EUR5.4 billion) and Austria (EUR5.3 billion), as per data from Romania's Trade Register, analyzed by law (...)

Profi And Auchan Team Up For Joint Talks With Large Suppliers To Ensure Better Prices For Customers Modern retail chains Profi and Auchan have recently concluded a partnership for joint negotiations with large suppliers for the purpose of improving the bargaining power of the two chains "to the advantage of end consumers."

Romanian Consumers Spent EUR1.4B on OTC Drugs in 2022 Sales of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs reached RON6.7 billion (almost EUR1.4 billion) in 2022, up 23% from the previous year, data from market research company Cegedim show.

Romgaz And SOCAR Trading Sign New Contract For Gas Deliveries From Azerbaijan To Romania Romanian natural gas producer and supplier ROMGAZ (SNG.RO) and SOCAR TRADING, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, signed on February 3, 2023, in Baku, a new individual contract for gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to (...)

INS: New Passenger Vehicle Registrations In Romania Drop 12.3% YoY In 4Q/2022 New registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport decreased by 12.3% in Romania in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed Friday (Feb 3).

Budget of 100 million EUR from European funds for the settlement expenses for supporting refugees The Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE) is launching on Monday, February 6, the call for the settlement of the expenses incurred in order to support refugees, the budget from European funds being 100 million EUR, the institution announced on Friday, in a press release submitted (...)

Romgaz, Socar Trading sign new individual contract for delivery of Azerbaijani natural gas to Romania Romgaz National Gas Company (SNGN) and Socar Trading, a subsidiary of the national oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed on Friday in Baku a new individual contract for the delivery of Azerbaijani natural gas to Romania. “The signing of this contract once again proves the excellent (...)

 


