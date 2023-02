Colliers: 2022, The best Year In The Last 15 For Romanian Investment Market



The Romanian investment market recorded transactions worth over EUR1.25 billion in 2022, well above the EUR890 million level recorded in 2021, seeing the highest value since 2007, as per the 2022 Annual Report released by Colliers.