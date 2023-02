INS: New Passenger Vehicle Registrations In Romania Drop 12.3% YoY In 4Q/2022

INS: New Passenger Vehicle Registrations In Romania Drop 12.3% YoY In 4Q/2022. New registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport decreased by 12.3% in Romania in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed Friday (Feb 3). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]