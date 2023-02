Profi And Auchan Team Up For Joint Talks With Large Suppliers To Ensure Better Prices For Customers



Modern retail chains Profi and Auchan have recently concluded a partnership for joint negotiations with large suppliers for the purpose of improving the bargaining power of the two chains "to the advantage of end consumers."