Cyber security company Safetech Innovations moves to Bucharest Exchange’s main market
Feb 7, 2023
Safetech Innovations (SAFE), a Romanian cyber security company present on the capital market since 2021, debuted on February 6 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Regulated Market under the stock symbol SAFE, following the transfer from the AeRO market. Safetech Innovations had, at the time of (...)
