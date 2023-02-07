Cyber security company Safetech Innovations moves to Bucharest Exchange’s main market

Cyber security company Safetech Innovations moves to Bucharest Exchange’s main market. Safetech Innovations (SAFE), a Romanian cyber security company present on the capital market since 2021, debuted on February 6 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Regulated Market under the stock symbol SAFE, following the transfer from the AeRO market. Safetech Innovations had, at the time of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]