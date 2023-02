Mozaik Investments takes minority stake in Untold Universe

Investment fund Mozaik Investments, with Sasha Dragic – the founder of the Superbet group – among shareholders, signed an agreement to buy a minority stake in the Untold group, the largest player on the entertainment market in Eastern Europe. The partnership aims at the international expansion (...)