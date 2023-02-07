Romanian electricity distribution group Electrica takes over 12MW PV park project

Romanian state-controlled electricity distribution group Electrica (BVB: EL) announced that it took over the project company that is developing a PV park with 12MWp installed capacity and 9.75MW deliverable to the power grid. The company paid EUR 0.6 mln to the developers of the project,