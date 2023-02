Romgaz to have a new gas-fired power plant in H2 next year

Romgaz to have a new gas-fired power plant in H2 next year. The combined cycle gas power plant that Romanian state-controlled company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) is developing in Iernut, with an installed capacity of 430 MW, will not be completed sooner than H2 next year, state secretary in the Ministry of Energy Pavel-Casian Nițulescu said, responding a question (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]