Swiss SunPro to build EUR 20 mln sunflower oil plant in eastern Romania

Swiss SunPro to build EUR 20 mln sunflower oil plant in eastern Romania. Swiss company SunPro will invest EUR 20 mln to build a vegetable oil plant in Galati, the eastern part of Romania, the mayor of the city, Ionut Pucheanu, announced. The construction works will start this year, and the plant will begin production in 2024, Economica.net reported. The new (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]