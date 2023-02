Romania’s retail sales strengthen in Q4 despite weaker food sales

Romania's retail sales volume reached a new record in December, when it increased by 1.3% MoM (workday and seasonally adjusted terms) and 3.6% YoY, according to data published by the statistics office INS. Retail sales decelerated to +4.1% YoY in 2022 – from +10.1% YoY in 2021 when the