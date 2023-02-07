LabMin Budai: Number of Ukrainians working in Romania after the outbreak of the war reaches 5,787



LabMin Budai: Number of Ukrainians working in Romania after the outbreak of the war reaches 5,787.

The number of Ukrainian citizens who found a job in Romania after the start of the war reached 5,787, the minister of Labor, Marius Budai, told AGERPRES, on Monday. According to him, the number of people who fled the war and who worked in Romanian companies is 56 more than... The post LabMin (...)