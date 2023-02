ASA CONS Budgets EUR30M Turnover for 2023

ASA CONS Budgets EUR30M Turnover for 2023. Precast concrete products manufacturer ASA CONS of Turda forecasts turnover worth around EUR30 million turnover for 2023, down from 2022, given that sales prices for steel concrete are on a slightly downward trend. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]