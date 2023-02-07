Colliers: 2022, the best year in the last 15 for the Romanian investment market



Colliers: 2022, the best year in the last 15 for the Romanian investment market.

Transactions exceeded 1.25 billion euros, Romanian capital representing about half of all deals The Romanian investment market recorded transactions of over 1.25 billion euros last year, well above the 890 million euros result in 2021, ticking the highest value since 2007, according to the 2022 (...)