Turkey-Syria earthquake: Romania sends military plane to repatriate citizens from Turkey
Feb 7, 2023
Romania's Ministry of External Affairs (MAE) sent an aircraft to evacuate eight Romanian citizens after a powerful earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes struck southeast Turkey and northwest Syria. "The representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Ankara and the mobile consular team are in permanent (...)
