February 7, 2023

PM Ciuca, Bulgarian counterpart Donev discuss advancement of connectivity projects, Schengen accession
Feb 7, 2023

PM Ciuca, Bulgarian counterpart Donev discuss advancement of connectivity projects, Schengen accession.

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday had a video conference call with the Bulgarian prime minister Galab Donev, during which the discussion focused on the advancement of connectivity projects, confirmed in previous meetings at the level of the governments in Bucharest and Sofia, but also on (...)

Hidroelectrica Could Build 1,500 MW PV Park in Dabuleni Romania’s largest electricity producer Hidroelectrica could build a solar park of up to 1,500 MW on a plot of land leased directly from the State Domains Agency (ADS) in the Piscul Sadovei-Dabuleni area (Dolj), according to information not confirmed by the (...)

Fabrica De Bere Buna Attracts Investment Fund VSG As Sharehodler Fabrica de Bere Buna, Romania's leading craft beer producer with a brewery in Prahova County, has attracted Vertical Seven Group, an investment fund founded by Iulian Circiumaru and Andrei Cretu, as a shareholder.

Italian Ambassador Durante Mangoni interested in finding ways to contribute to increasing the number of Italian investors in Brasov The Italian Ambassador to Bucharest, Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni, on Tuesday said he was interested in finding ways in which the diplomatic representation of his country in Romania can contribute to increasing the number of Italian investors in Brasov County. The Italian diplomat, who is (...)

President Iohannis, discussions with European leaders in preparatory meeting for the special European Council President Klaus Iohannis participated on Tuesday in the video-conference with President of the European Council Charles Michel and a group of European leaders, in the preparatory meeting for the special European Council, which takes place on Thursday and Friday in Brussels. “This week’s European (...)

BRD Names Madalina Teodorescu As Deputy CEO Retail BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A. said in a stock market report on Tuesday (Feb 7) that its Board of Directors appointed Madalina – Otilia Teodorescu to the position of Deputy CEO Retail, for a four-year mandate, starting with March 6, (...)

MAE: In Romania there is no administrative-territorial unit with the name "Szeklerland" The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) transmits that it “firmly disapproves of the comments of the president of the Foreign Policy Commission of the Hungarian Parliament published on Facebook on Monday regarding Romania’s alleged restriction of the right to hoist the flag of the so-called (...)

CEC Bank Raises Nearly EUR120M On International Markets Via MREL-Eligible Bonds Romanian lender CEC Bank on Tuesday (Feb 7) raised over EUR119 million (about RON587 million) in a new international placement of bonds eligible under the Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL).

 


