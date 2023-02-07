MAE: Eight Romanians, repatriated with military aircraft, from earthquake-hit Turkey

MAE: Eight Romanians, repatriated with military aircraft, from earthquake-hit Turkey. Eight Romanian citizens and two Poles were boarded, on Monday evening, in a military aircraft, to leave Turkey, following the earthquakes produced in this country, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) The eight Romanians were successfully boarded for repatriation from Adana (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]