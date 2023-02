RO-USAR support team arrives in Turkey’s province of Hatay

RO-USAR support team arrives in Turkey’s province of Hatay. The Romanian support team, made up of specialized RO-USAR (Romanian – Urban Search and Rescue) search and rescue personnel, SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication) physicians and nurses, staff with canine teams from the Utility Dogs Club, arrived in Turkey’s province of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]