Analysis: Cluj expects drop in apartment prices in upcoming months

Analysis: Cluj expects drop in apartment prices in upcoming months. Contrary to popular trends, Cluj-Napoca recorded an almost 5% decrease in apartment sales prices, according to new data revealed by real-estate experts from Blitz. "At the beginning of 2023, the Blitz index for the municipality of Cluj is on a downward trend," reads the analysis. "Real estate (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]