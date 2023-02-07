Romanian PM talks Schengen, connectivity projects with Bulgarian counterpart

Romanian PM talks Schengen, connectivity projects with Bulgarian counterpart. Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă had a videoconference with the prime minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Galab Donev, on Tuesday, February 7. The discussion focused on advancing connectivity projects debated in previous meetings between the two governments. The two leaders reconfirmed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]