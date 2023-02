Filip & Company Advised Mozaik Investments On Acquisition Of Minority Stake In Untold Universe

Filip & Company Advised Mozaik Investments On Acquisition Of Minority Stake In Untold Universe. Law firm Filip & Company has assisted private equity firm Mozaik Investments with the acquisition of a minority stake in the company operating the Untold Group, the largest player on the Eastern European entertainment market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]