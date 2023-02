CBRE: Investors’ Appetite For Real Estate Will Remain High In 2023

CBRE: Investors’ Appetite For Real Estate Will Remain High In 2023. Romania's real estate market saw record investments in 2022, passing a historic milestone of EUR1.25 billion, which translates into an increase of 36% versus 2021, according to the latest CBRE report – “Market Outlook 2023”. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]