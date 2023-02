CEC Bank Raises Nearly EUR120M On International Markets Via MREL-Eligible Bonds

CEC Bank Raises Nearly EUR120M On International Markets Via MREL-Eligible Bonds. Romanian lender CEC Bank on Tuesday (Feb 7) raised over EUR119 million (about RON587 million) in a new international placement of bonds eligible under the Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]