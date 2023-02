Romanian entrepreneurs buy 20% stake in craft beer producer Zaganu

Romanian entrepreneurs buy 20% stake in craft beer producer Zaganu. Vertical Seven Group (VSG), the investment fund of entrepreneurs Iulian Cîrciumaru and Andrei Crețu, entered into the shareholding of the Zaganu craft beer producer, Fabrica de Bere Buna, with a 20% stake. The terms of the deal were not released. In 2021, the company's turnover reached RON 5.3 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]