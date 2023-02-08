Lebanese investor pays EUR 12 mln for 50% in Romanian spring water producer Bilbor

Lebanese investor pays EUR 12 mln for 50% in Romanian spring water producer Bilbor. Lebanese businessman Jihad El Khalil, one of Romania's major farmers, took over 50% of the spring water producer Aqua Bilbor in a deal estimated by Profit.ro at over EUR 12 mln. The deal was carried out through Agro Chirnogi and Maria Trading, companies owned by the Lebanese investor in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]