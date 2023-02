Romanian bank CEC raises EUR 119 mln with new MREL bond

Romanian bank CEC raises EUR 119 mln with new MREL bond. Romanian state-owned bank CEC raised EUR 119 mln (RON 587 mln) upon placing its third bond under the Medium Term Note (MTN) scheme launched last December at the Luxembourg Exchange, which envisages an envelope of a total of EUR 600 mln (in local or foreign currency) bonds with maturities of 2 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]