Deloitte study: Transition toward green economy can create 300 million new jobs worldwide by 2050 and can contribute to reducing the development gap between regions and continents



The transition toward the net-zero economic model can protect the labor market against climate change related risks and can create up to 300 million new jobs worldwide by 2050, Deloitte study “Work toward net zero: The rise of the Green Collar workforce in a just transition” shows, provided that (...)