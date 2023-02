Fearing to miss the rally, investors are pushing stock markets up

Fearing to miss the rally, investors are pushing stock markets up. Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu The new year has brought renewed optimism, the “everything “ rally where the stock markets rose despite the perspectives that the central banks will continue their interest rate hikes to cut inflation. S&P 500 is up 8% this year, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]