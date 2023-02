SafeTech Innovations Projects RON58M Turnover, RON14M Net Profit for 2023

SafeTech Innovations, a Romanian cybersecurity firm with offices in Bucharest, London and Abu Dhabi, expects RON58.1 consolidated turnover and net profit of RON13.9 million for the current year.