BRD Group’s Revenues Up 11.7% in 2022, To RON3.45B, Net Profit Up 1.4% To RON1.33B

BRD Group in 2022 generated RON3.45 billion revenues, up 11.7%, while profit rose by around 1.4%, to RON1.33 billion.