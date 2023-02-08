Pedro Construct has invested 18 million Euros in the Politehnica Business Tower office building

Pedro Construct has invested 18 million Euros in the Politehnica Business Tower office building. Politehnica Business Tower is the new office building that PEDRO Construct is launching on the market. The investment of 18 million euros brings to the Capital a building which comprises of 9 floors, benefits from commercial spaces on the ground floor, and on the remaining floors has office