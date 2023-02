Ensana Hotels Ends 2022 With Revenue Of Over RON65M, Up 45% Vs 2019

Ensana Hotels Ends 2022 With Revenue Of Over RON65M, Up 45% Vs 2019. Hotel group Ensana Hotels, which manages three hotels, ended 2022 with revenue of over RON65 million, up almost 45% versus 2019 which was the best year for the company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]