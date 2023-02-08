Romania's National Bank launches new gold coin in honor of former PM Iuliu Maniu

Romania's National Bank launches new gold coin in honor of former PM Iuliu Maniu. The National Bank of Romania (BNR) approved the newly-proposed gold coin worth RON 500 with the face of former prime minister Iuliu Maniu and the palace of the Assembly of Deputies in Bucharest during the interwar period imprinted on it. Marking 150 years since the birth of Maniu, considered a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]