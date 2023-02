Romania becomes European leader in the production of B-class SUVs

Romania becomes European leader in the production of B-class SUVs. Romania has become the country with the most B-class SUVs manufactured as a result of the growth in production of the Dacia Duster and Ford Puma models. Romania produced 149,831 Dusters and 137,145 Pumas, delivering a total of 286,976 B-class SUVs to the European market last year. The two