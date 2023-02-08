PM Ciuca restates message of compassion and solidarity with the Turkish people hard hit by the earthquakes: Two Romanian, one NATO aircraft fly second rescue team, equipment to Turkey



At a government meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca restated a message of compassion and solidarity with the Turkish people hard hit by the earthquakes that jolted Turkey, saying that at the time of the meeting two aircraft from the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) and one (...)