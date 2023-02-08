Romanian President signs condolence book opened at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in memory of the victims of the earthquakes



President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Wednesday, the condolence book opened at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in memory of the victims of the earthquakes in this country. President Iohannis was welcomed by the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, Ozgur Kivanc Altan. “Last (...)