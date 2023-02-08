 
Romaniapress.com

February 8, 2023

Colliers: Office Market Recovery Is Far From Over Even If Bucharest Rental Demand Is Similar To Some Pre-Pandemic Years
Feb 8, 2023

Colliers: Office Market Recovery Is Far From Over Even If Bucharest Rental Demand Is Similar To Some Pre-Pandemic Years.

2022 was a pretty good year for the Bucharest office market in terms of demand, given the generally difficult economic climate, with demand being comparable to the good times before the pandemic, while in the second half of the year, it was rather comparable to 2021, as per the annual report (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Dan Robinson Returns To The Helm Of Romanian Brewers Association The members of the Association of Romanian Brewers re-elected Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Heineken Romania, to the position of President, starting with January 2023.

Romania's Trade Deficit Widens To Record High Of EUR34B YoY In 2022 Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR34.09 billion in 2022, higher by EUR10.4 billion (+44%) compared with 2021, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Thursday (February 9).

Romania will help earthquake-hit Syria with barracks, clothing and food products The National Committee for Emergency Situations, summoned by premier Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday approved the granting of support to the Syrian Arab Republic, consisting of material goods – in several types of barracks products, clothing, but also food products, cans, the Gov’t informs in a (...)

President Iohannis to reiterate Romania's support for Ukraine at EU summit in Brussels President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that at the special European Council meeting that starts today he will reiterate Romania’s support for Ukraine, adding that the plenary meeting will be followed by restricted format meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “I will (...)

IGSU: RO-USAR team has so far managed to pull four people out from the rubble in Turkey The Romanian rescuers in Turkey managed to pull four people out from the rubble, including a 16-year-old teenager. “Yesterday morning [Wednesday – ed.n], in the intervention area indicated by the Turkish authorities, the Romanian rescuers identified a conscious person, a 16-year-old teenager, (...)

PM Ciuca: Accession to OECD is the next step on Romania's road to modernization, development and prosperity Accession to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is the next step on Romania’s road to modernization, development and prosperity, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said, on Thursday, at the event “Accession to the OECD – opportunities for the Romanian business (...)

Cloud-based call centre platform TCN opens EU head office in Bucharest TCN, Inc., a US-based provider of cloud-based call centre technology, chose Bucharest for its new European head office. According to the company, the new office, which was officially opened on February 1, provides support to the EU and the UK markets. A team of around 10 TCN staff will be (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |