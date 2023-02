Bucharest’s Two Fashion House Outlet Centers Report Total Sales Of Over EUR40M For 2022

Bucharest’s Two Fashion House Outlet Centers Report Total Sales Of Over EUR40M For 2022. The two Fashion House outlet centers in Bucharest’s Militari and Pallady areas had total sales of over EUR40 million in 2022, seeing increases of 34% and 19%, respectively, as per data provided by the company to Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]