Packaging Maker Exonia Has EUR10M Investments Planned by End of 2024. Biodegradable paper packaging manufacturer Exonia, a business controlled by entrepreneur Tiberiu Stoian, ended last year with RON31.1 million revenue, up 29% on the previous year, and EBITDA of RON10.1 million, 75% higher than in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]