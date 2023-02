High-Tech Systems & Software Expects 25% Growth in Revenue in 2023

High-Tech Systems & Software (htss), a provider of business software services, is aiming for EUR40 million revenue this year, which would mean an increase of around 25% compared with last year, the company said in a press release.