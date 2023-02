Firebird Funds Own 5% in Winemaker Purcari

Firebird Funds Own 5% in Winemaker Purcari. Winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO) announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange that Firebird funds reported a holding of over 5%, or 2 million shares, as of February 3, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]