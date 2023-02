East Group Overshoots RON1B Consolidated Revenue Mark in 2022

East Group Overshoots RON1B Consolidated Revenue Mark in 2022. East Group (Cluj County), controlled by several entrepreneurs from Romania and Hungary, ended 2022 with consolidated revenue of RON1.063 billion (EUR215.7 million). Grain trader East Grain, the largest company of the East Group, posted more than RON714.2 million (EUR144.8 million) revenue last (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]