Alexandrion inaugurates single-malt distillery in Romania

Alexandrion inaugurates single-malt distillery in Romania. Alexandrion Group, the largest producer and distributor of spirits and sparkling wines in Romania and the only producer of single malt whiskey in the country, inaugurated the second distillery as part of the expansion plan with production capacities globally. Other distilleries will follow, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]