Romania's food processor Scandia gets approval for new takeover

Romania's food processor Scandia gets approval for new takeover. The meat processing capacity of the Romanian food group Scandia Food will increase by 40 tonnes/day after the company got the green light for the takeover of Carniprod Tulcea in a deal estimated at over EUR 10 mln. Carniprod owns a factory in Tulcea, in the eastern part of Romania, 8 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]