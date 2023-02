BRD SocGen announces rising ROE in 2022 but no dividend

BRD SocGen announces rising ROE in 2022 but no dividend. The net profit of BRD Groupe Société Générale (BRD SocGen) increased by 1.4% YoY to RON 1.34 bln, despite double-digit growth of its operational revenues (+14.3% YoY) and stock of net loans 9+10.4% YoY) – but the return on equity (ROE) strengthened to 15.9% compared to 13.4% in 2021, according to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]