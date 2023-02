EBRD becomes indirect shareholder of largest Romanian insurer Euroins

EBRD becomes indirect shareholder of largest Romanian insurer Euroins. Romania's financial market supervisory body ASF authorized the project filed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the acquisition of indirect qualified participation in the share capital of the insurance company Euroins Romania Asigurare Reasigurare [part of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]