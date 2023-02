CBRE: How real estate investments will evolve in 2023

CBRE: How real estate investments will evolve in 2023. Top 3 trends that will shape the market The real estate market hit a record investment in 2022, when it managed to exceed a historic milestone of 1.25 billion euros, an increase of 36% compared to the previous year, according to the latest CBRE report – “Market Outlook 2023”. “2022... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]