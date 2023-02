Timisoara Polytechnic University gets EUR 5.2 mln grant under PNRR

Timisoara Polytechnic University gets EUR 5.2 mln grant under PNRR. The Polytechnic University of Timişoara (UPT) obtained funding of EUR 5.2 mln through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which is to be directed towards the modernization of the digital infrastructure and the improvement of the educational process, according to data sent on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]