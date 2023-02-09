Filip & Company assists Mozaik Investments in the acquisition of a minority stake in UNTOLD Universe

Filip & Company law firm has assisted the investment fund Mozaik Investments in the acquisition of a minority stake in the company operating the UNTOLD group, the largest player in the Eastern European entertainment market.