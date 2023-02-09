Kiwi.com: Romanians are seeking warmer climates for their Valentine’s & Dragobete vacations

Kiwi.com: Romanians are seeking warmer climates for their Valentine’s & Dragobete vacations. The number of bookings made on Kiwi.com for trips in February increased by over 88% compared to the same period of 2022 1 in 4 Romanians have booked their February trips last-minute The most popular vacations this season are city-breaks in Europe February is a month of celebrating love, with... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]